Indonesia to brief media on first confirmed monkeypox case
Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 20-08-2022 14:05 IST | Created: 20-08-2022 14:05 IST
- Country:
- Indonesia
Indonesia's health ministry will hold a virtual news conference on Saturday to announce the country's first confirmed monkeypox case, according to an invitation send by the ministry to Reuters.
The event is scheduled for 5 p.m. (1000 GMT). Neighbouring Singapore reported its first case of monkeypox last month.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement