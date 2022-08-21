Left Menu

Odisha reports 287 new COVID-19 cases, one more fatality

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-08-2022 16:54 IST | Created: 21-08-2022 16:51 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 13,25,061 on Sunday as 287 more people, including 62 children, tested positive for the virus, a health department bulletin said.

The death toll mounted to 9,163, with one more patient succumbing to the infection, it said.

The state had logged 320 fresh infections and one fatality on Saturday.

Odisha now has 2,485 active cases, while 13,13,360 patients have recovered from the disease.

It tested 16,121 samples in the last 24 hours at a positivity rate of 1.78 per cent, the bulletin added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

