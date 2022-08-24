Northeast Covid-19 news brief

Following are Covid-19 situation in some of the North-eastern states on Tuesday.

Assam reported 116 new positive cases, taking the total positive cases to 7,43,677, according to the bulletin of the National Health Mission (NHM).

One fresh fatality took the total number of deaths due to the disease to 6680.

The number of active cases has declined to 2960 as against the previous day's 3027.

NHM said 182 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of recovered people to 7,32,688. --------------- Arunachal Pradesh registered 21 fresh coronavirus cases, 19 more than the previous day, pushing the tally in the state to 66,571, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said. The toll remained unchanged at 296 as no new fatality due to the infection was recorded. The state currently has 121 active cases while 26 patients recovered from the disease during the day, taking the total number of cured people to 66,154.

----------------- Nagaland logged seven fresh Covid-19 infections, five more than the previous day, increasing the confirmed cases to 35,897, a health official said.

The recovery of three more positive patients pushed the number of recovered people in the state to 33,591.

Nagaland currently has 19 active patients. The Covid toll in the state remained unchanged at 777.

---------------- Mizoram registered 214 new Covid-19 cases, 159 more than the previous day, with the tally raising to 2,36,319, an official said. As no fresh fatalities due to the disease were reported, the toll stands at 717.

The state now has 804 active cases, while 2,34,798 people have recovered from the infection.

