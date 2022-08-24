PM Modi inaugurates cancer hospital in Punjab's Mohali, says health care a priority

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said holistic health care has been a priority in the country in the past eight years as he inaugurated Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre here. The 300-bed hospital has been built in Mohali's Mullanpur at a cost of over Rs 660 crore by Tata Memorial Centre, an aided institute under the Union Department of Atomic Energy.

Addressing the gathering here, Modi said more work has been done in health care in seven or eight years than over 70 years.

Good health care does not mean building four walls only, he stressed.

In the past eight years, holistic health care has been a priority, the prime minister said. Modi said people don't need to be scared of cancer. ''I know many people who have defeated it,'' he said.

Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre is a 300-bed facility equipped with state-of-the-art facilities such as MRI, mammography, digital radiography and brachytherapy to treat all types of cancer using every available treatment modalities like surgery, chemotherapy, immunotherapy and bone marrow transplant.

The hospital will act as a tertiary care centre to patients not only from Punjab but also from Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was also present when Modi inaugurated the hospital in Mullanpur on the outskirts of Chandigarh. Earlier in the day, the PM inaugurated a state-of-the-art 2,600-bed Amrita Hospital in Haryana's Faridabad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)