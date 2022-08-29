Shanghai reports no new local COVID cases for Aug 28

Shanghai reported no new domestically transmitted asymptomatic coronavirus cases for Aug. 28, down from eight a day earlier, while zero local symptomatic cases were reported, the same as a day earlier, the city government said on Monday.

No cases were reported outside quarantined areas, compared with zero a day before.

Shanghai recorded no COVID-19-related deaths for Aug. 28, unchanged from a day earlier.

