Left Menu

Foreign tourism to Portugal surpasses pre-COVID levels in July

More than 1.8 million foreigners stayed in Portuguese hotels last month, up from around 600,000 a year ago, when the country still had some restrictions in place, and slightly above 1.78 million in July of 2019, which was a record year for tourism. Portugal's tourism sector accounted for almost 15% of gross domestic product before the pandemic that broke out in early 2020, crippling global travel.

Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 31-08-2022 17:38 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 17:10 IST
Foreign tourism to Portugal surpasses pre-COVID levels in July
Represnetative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Portugal

The number of foreign tourists visiting Portugal slightly surpassed pre-pandemic levels in July for the first time since the end of most COVID-19 restrictions, data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) showed on Wednesday. More than 1.8 million foreigners stayed in Portuguese hotels last month, up from around 600,000 a year ago, when the country still had some restrictions in place, and slightly above 1.78 million in July of 2019, which was a record year for tourism.

Portugal's tourism sector accounted for almost 15% of gross domestic product before the pandemic that broke out in early 2020, crippling global travel. Still, the cumulative number of foreign visitors in the first seven months of the year, at 8.1 million, was still about a million short of the same period of 2019.

Visitors from neighbouring Spain accounted for the largest share of total arrivals in July with 285,900, followed by Britain and the United States, which has recently grown as a source of tourism to Portugal. Tourism has been recovering not least thanks to Portugal's location on Europe's southwest tip far from the war ravaging Ukraine, and people's general perception of it as a safe place. Still, the sector faces the same challenges of staffing shortages and rampant inflation as most other European countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

 Denmark
2
Plumber rapes woman, case registered

Plumber rapes woman, case registered

 India
3
OnePlus 10T gets August 2022 security patch

OnePlus 10T gets August 2022 security patch

 India
4
New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Vision Zero Fund and Nike

New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Visio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022