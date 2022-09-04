China's Chengdu extends COVID curbs and will conduct more mass testing

The Chinese city of Chengdu will continue to impose COVID lockdown curbs in most of the city and conduct more city-wide mass testing from Monday to Wednesday, the city's government announced on Sunday.

The southern metropolis, which placed its 21 million people under lockdown on Thursday, said it would relax the curbs only in the district of Xinjin and a county-level city of Qionglai.

