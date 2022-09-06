Left Menu

Germany to drop COVID mask requirement on flights

Updated: 06-09-2022 20:43 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 20:43 IST
Germany will soon drop mask requirements on commercial flights introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said on Tuesday, after flagship airline Lufthansa complained that the rule was no longer enforceable. Authorities will focus instead on making sure people wear face-and-mouth coverings on public transport in Germany, Lauterbach said in Berlin, after the coalition government agreed to axe the measure.

Germany is well prepared for a potential rise in cases this autumn, according to the minister, who said mask-wearing rules may return in some indoor or outdoor spaces if infections surge. Restaurants owners and event organisers could also be asked to limit the number of guests again.

