During pandemic, women's mental health was more susceptible to exercise than men's

Women's mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic was more likely to be impacted by physical activity frequency than men's, according to recent research from Binghamton University, the State University of New York. Lina Begdache, an assistant professor of health and wellness studies at Binghamton University, focuses on the impact of dietary and lifestyle decisions on mental health. Her team recently investigated the differences between men and women in the effects of exercise frequency, weekday, and different epidemic stages on mental pain.

The survey had 2,370 responses and the outcomes were looked at. 41 questions about demographics, education, dietary habits, sleep patterns, physical activity frequency, and mental health status were included in the survey. In addition, the pandemic was split into three separate periods: before, during, and late COVID-19, where "during" stood for the period of lockdown and "late" for the easing of restrictions. Researchers found that during the pandemic, a period of high stress, women needed moderate exercise to achieve mental well-being. For men, on the other hand, the regular exercise proved advantageous.

Exercise causes the body to experience stress. However, because it typically carries positive connotations, Begdache claims that it is regarded as eustress, or "mild or normal stress. Overuse of the activity reduces its benefits, which is upsetting. It is generally known that men and women respond differently to hard exercise by secreting varying levels of the stress hormone cortisol. According to Begdache's research, ladies should adjust their exercise routines when they are unsettled to maintain a steady mind and high spirits.

Begdache claims that women have a lower tolerance for stress since they are more likely than men to report experiencing stress. As a result, regular exercise may raise stress levels and negatively impact mental health. Additionally, the researchers found that exercise frequency changes mental health based on the day of the week. Men were more likely to have mental health issues on the weekends whereas women's mental health tended to deteriorate throughout the workweek. This may be the outcome of having to balance a mother's commitments with working and homeschooling their children.

The study also demonstrates a connection between total inactivity and mental suffering in both men and women. The frequency of exercise was increased, and the COVID restriction was loosened. Increased exercise frequency helped participants feel more motivated to focus on weight control because it was difficult to avoid gaining weight during the lockdown and it gave their lives more structure. (ANI)

