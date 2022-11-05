China will not waver in its 'dynamic-clearing' COVID-19 strategy, health commission says
Reuters | Shenzhen | Updated: 05-11-2022 13:27 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 13:23 IST
China will not waver in preventing a rebound of COVID-19 and in its 'dynamic-clearing' of cases as soon as they emerge, a spokesperson for the China National Health Commission said in a press conference on Saturday.
China's current strategy is still able to control COVID-19 despite the high transmissibility of COVID variants and asymptomatic carriers, a health official added.
China has a zero COVID policy, which includes lockdowns, quarantining and rigorous testing, aimed at stopping the spread of COVID.
