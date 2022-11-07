Beijing reports 41 symptomatic, 18 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 6

China's capital Beijing reported 41 symptomatic new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and 18 asymptomatic cases for Nov. 6, local government authorities said on Monday.

This compared with 43 symptomatic and six asymptomatic cases the day before.

Two cases on Nov. 6 were found outside quarantined areas.

