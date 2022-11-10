Left Menu

Mamata urges people suffering from fever not to delay dengue testing

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday urged people suffering from fever not to delay dengue testing and start treatment immediately if results return positive.Without naming anyone, she claimed that the dengue situation in the state was not as bad as depicted by some people and hoped that it would further improve.I urge those with fever not to sit at home but undergo test.

PTI | Ranaghat | Updated: 10-11-2022 22:24 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 22:20 IST
Mamata urges people suffering from fever not to delay dengue testing
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday urged people suffering from fever not to delay dengue testing and start treatment immediately if results return positive.

Without naming anyone, she claimed that the dengue situation in the state was not as bad as depicted by ''some people'' and hoped that it would further improve.

''I urge those with fever not to sit at home but undergo test. Do not delay it. This will help in treating the disease. There are not many dengue cases in the state at present. The situation will definitely improve,'' Banerjee said at an administrative meeting here.

She advised people to follow necessary precautionary measures to combat the mosquito-borne disease.

''There are people who are spreading wrong information. I urge people to keep their surroundings clean and take measures to prevent water accumulation. Everyone has the responsibility to help control the disease,'' she said. Banerjee said that awareness on dengue should be spread from the ongoing 'Duare Sarkar' (government at your doorsteps) camps.

When enquired by the chief minister, state Health Secretary N S Nigam, who was present at the meeting, said that the ''overall positive rate of dengue in West Bengal is going down''.

''Those infected are being monitored,'' Nigam added.

Meanwhile, a 14-year-old girl suffering from dengue died at a state-run hospital in the Kolkata. She hailed from Garfa area in the city.

Director of Health Services (DHS) Dr Siddhartha Niyogi said that 723 people have tested positive for dengue of the 5,362 people who took the test in the last 24 hours.

''The number of cases has reduced as compared to last week,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

 South Korea
3
Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

 India
4
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array trouble

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array tro...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022