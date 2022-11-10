Mamata urges people suffering from fever not to delay dengue testing
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday urged people suffering from fever not to delay dengue testing and start treatment immediately if results return positive.Without naming anyone, she claimed that the dengue situation in the state was not as bad as depicted by some people and hoped that it would further improve.I urge those with fever not to sit at home but undergo test.
- Country:
- India
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday urged people suffering from fever not to delay dengue testing and start treatment immediately if results return positive.
Without naming anyone, she claimed that the dengue situation in the state was not as bad as depicted by ''some people'' and hoped that it would further improve.
''I urge those with fever not to sit at home but undergo test. Do not delay it. This will help in treating the disease. There are not many dengue cases in the state at present. The situation will definitely improve,'' Banerjee said at an administrative meeting here.
She advised people to follow necessary precautionary measures to combat the mosquito-borne disease.
''There are people who are spreading wrong information. I urge people to keep their surroundings clean and take measures to prevent water accumulation. Everyone has the responsibility to help control the disease,'' she said. Banerjee said that awareness on dengue should be spread from the ongoing 'Duare Sarkar' (government at your doorsteps) camps.
When enquired by the chief minister, state Health Secretary N S Nigam, who was present at the meeting, said that the ''overall positive rate of dengue in West Bengal is going down''.
''Those infected are being monitored,'' Nigam added.
Meanwhile, a 14-year-old girl suffering from dengue died at a state-run hospital in the Kolkata. She hailed from Garfa area in the city.
Director of Health Services (DHS) Dr Siddhartha Niyogi said that 723 people have tested positive for dengue of the 5,362 people who took the test in the last 24 hours.
''The number of cases has reduced as compared to last week,'' he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Niyogi
- N S Nigam
- West Bengal
- Mamata Banerjee
- Nigam
- Health Services
- Duare Sarkar'
- Garfa
ALSO READ
West Bengal: Fire breaks out at plastic godown in Howrah
Tata Power Solar Systems launches off-grid solar solutions in West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand
West Bengal: War of words over alleged slapping of BJP leader in police custody
West Bengal celebrates Bhai Phota; Sovan, Mukul at 'Didi' Mamata's house
West Bengal govt plans to launch mobile exhibition on cyber security