China reports 16,203 new COVID cases for Nov 13 vs 14,878 a day earlier

Major manufacturing hub Zhengzhou reported 224 new symptomatic locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and 2,757 asymptomatic cases, versus 241 symptomatic and 2,401 asymptomatic cases a day before, according to local authorities. The city of Chongqing reported 150 new symptomatic locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and 2,147 asymptomatic cases, compared with 158 symptomatic and 1,662 asymptomatic cases the previous day, local authorities said.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 14-11-2022 06:48 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 06:48 IST
China reported 16,203 new COVID-19 infections for Nov. 13, of which 1,794 were symptomatic and 14,409 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Monday. That compared with 14,878 new cases a day earlier – 1,711 symptomatic and 13,167 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

Excluding imported infections, China reported 16,072 new local cases, of which 1,747 were symptomatic and 14,325 were asymptomatic, up from 14,761 a day earlier. There were no new deaths, same as a day earlier, keeping fatalities at 5,226.

As of Sunday, mainland China had confirmed 273,762 cases with symptoms. China's capital Beijing reported 237 symptomatic and 170 asymptomatic cases, compared with 161 symptomatic and 74 asymptomatic case the previous day, local government data showed.

Guangzhou, a city in the south of nearly 19 million people, reported 189 new locally transmitted symptomatic and 3,876 asymptomatic cases, compared with 189 symptomatic and 3,464 asymptomatic cases a day before, local authorities said. Major manufacturing hub Zhengzhou reported 224 new symptomatic locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and 2,757 asymptomatic cases, versus 241 symptomatic and 2,401 asymptomatic cases a day before, according to local authorities.

The city of Chongqing reported 150 new symptomatic locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and 2,147 asymptomatic cases, compared with 158 symptomatic and 1,662 asymptomatic cases the previous day, local authorities said.

