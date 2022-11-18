The best hospital for Comprehensive care Treatment of Diabetes- Panacea Hospital, Varanasi

New Delhi (India), November 18: Your heart and kidneys might not immediately come to mind when considering the interconnected systems in your body. Furthermore, you might not link the well-being of either to diabetes. You might thus be shocked to learn how closely these three facets of your health are related.

The best hospital for Comprehensive care Treatment of Diabetes Your chance of getting renal and heart disease is increased by diabetes, most specifically type 2 diabetes. What causes this to occur? It is because diabetes raises the amount of glucose in your blood (blood sugar). High blood sugar levels might harm blood vessels if not properly managed. Diabetes may also affect other elements of your health, such as your eyes, foot, and nerves, in addition to your heart and kidneys. As a result of the urbanisation of lifestyle characteristics, studies in various regions of India have shown a rising prevalence of diabetes in both urban and rural populations. India now has over 65 million diabetics, up from 26 million in 1990, and the number of cases among the North Indian population has increased significantly. Diabetes, if not properly treated, can result in major side effects such as heart disease, stroke, hypertension, blindness, renal disease, nervous system disorders, amputations, and early death. Thus, proper comprehensive diabetes care is inevitable for diabetic patients to lead healthy life. Panacea Hospital, situated in Varanasi is one of the best multispeciality hospitals which has 50+ experts on staff, including famous nephrologist Dr J.P. Ojha (the most knowledgeable kidney specialist in Eastern UP), IVF specialists, gynaecologists, surgeons, intensivists, etc.

Panacea Hospital provides one of the Best Comprehensive Care Teams for Diabetes Management in India. The patients are provided with comprehensive diabetes care treatment under the guidance of an endocrinologist (diabetologist), a nephrologist (kidney specialist), a heart specialist, a nutritionist, etc. providing the ultimate comprehensive diabetes care that a diabetic patient requires. Drs. Ashutosh & Pallavi Mishra, founders of Panacea Hospital, India's first centre for comprehensive diabetes care management emphasises the importance of comprehensive diabetes care management and offers a customized treatment plan for every patient including consultation with Diabetologist, Cardiologist, Kidney Specialist, Dietician & other related Doctors. Dr Ashutosh Mishra is a pioneer in reversing diabetes even in chronic patients, treats Pregnancy-related diabetes, organ dysfunction linked to diabetes, Diabetes-related infertility, retinopathy caused by diabetes and Diabetes-related nephropathy. Dr Mishra’s expertise and knowledge find their way to solving and treating his patients. In long years of service, Dr Mishra has handled many complicated cardio and diabetes cases and saved the lives of people who almost lost all their hopes and expectations. Dr Pallavi Mishra, one of the best cardiologist in India with a great experience specialises in treating cardiac issues concerning diabetes, hormone problems, cardiac issues while pregnant and chronic cardiac problems. Since 2009, Panacea hospital has made a name for itself as a pioneer in the care of patients with chronic illnesses, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease. The hospital aspires to be at the top of the list of multispecialty hospitals in the area in the coming years. Some of the best talent, equipment, and resources are on our team. The hospital is the greatest in India not only because of its top doctors but also because it has the best, most advanced medical technology to treat patients in difficult circumstances. The hospital is equipped to conduct cutting-edge hormonal tests under the direction of an endocrinologist. The facility has the expertise required to manage difficult diabetic foot ulcers. We were among the first in this field to introduce the Continuous Glucose Monitoring System and Insulin Pump (Sensor Device for Auto Monitoring & Administration of Insulin to critical care IDDM patients). The infrastructure includes a fully furnished intensive care unit with a centralised oxygen facility, an operating room with a multi-patient monitoring system, a ventilator, and defibrillators. Additional Panacea Hospital departments include 24-hour pathology, radiology with portable bedside X-rays, pharmacy, ambulance, and canteen service. Panacea Hospital offers air-conditioned private rooms, air-conditioned cabins, and luxury rooms that provide all modern conveniences, as well as an O.P.D. with a waiting lounge for patients. For the elderly, the frail, those with special abilities and pregnant ladies, comprehensive care is essential. For the elderly, the frail, those with special abilities and pregnant ladies, comprehensive care is essential. Dr Ashutosh Mishra and Dr Pallavi, the company's founders, collaborate with their staff to ensure the well-being of their patients. Panacea Multispeciality Hospital not only treats diabetics and cardiac patients but also assists with IVF, making it the best and most reputable centre for the procedure today. Panacea is recognised as the best multispecialty hospital in the country, with multiple ICUs and the top anaesthesia and intensive care teams.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)