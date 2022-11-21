Brazil's Lula discharged from hospital after throat treatment

Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has been discharged from the hospital after a medical procedure to remove leukoplakia from his left vocal cord, according to a note released by his medical team on Monday.

Doctors found no signs of neoplasm, or abnormal tissue mass, during the procedure, the note said. The president-elect, who takes office on Jan. 1, was treated in 2011 for throat cancer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)