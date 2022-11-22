Chongqing reports 178 symptomatic, 6,157 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 21
Chinese city Chongqing reported 178 new locally transmitted symptomatic COVID-19 infections and 6,157 asymptomatic cases for Nov. 21, local government authorities said on Tuesday.
This compared with 231 symptomatic and 5,898 asymptomatic cases the day before.
