Chongqing reports 409 symptomatic, 7,437 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 23

Chinese city Chongqing reported 409 new locally transmitted symptomatic COVID-19 infections and 7,437 asymptomatic cases for Nov. 23, local government authorities said on Thursday.
This compared with 215 symptomatic and 6,728 asymptomatic cases the day before.
