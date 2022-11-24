Left Menu

Chongqing reports 409 symptomatic, 7,437 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 23

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 24-11-2022 08:01 IST
  China
  • China

Chinese city Chongqing reported 409 new locally transmitted symptomatic COVID-19 infections and 7,437 asymptomatic cases for Nov. 23, local government authorities said on Thursday.

This compared with 215 symptomatic and 6,728 asymptomatic cases the day before.

