Zhengzhou reports 138 symptomatic, 686 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 24
Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 25-11-2022 06:34 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 06:34 IST
China's major manufacturing hub Zhengzhou reported 138 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and 686 asymptomatic cases for Nov. 24, local officials said on Friday.
This compared with 153 symptomatic and 521 asymptomatic cases the day before.
