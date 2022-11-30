Beijing reports 1,282 symptomatic, 3,240 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 29
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 30-11-2022 06:51 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 06:51 IST
China's capital Beijing reported 1,282 symptomatic new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and 3,240 asymptomatic cases for Nov. 29, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday.
This compared with 957 symptomatic and 3,429 asymptomatic cases the day before.
