Max Healthcare, Georgia's Evex Hospitals to set up Bone Marrow Transplant prog in Tbilisi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2022 22:16 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 22:16 IST
Max Healthcare on Thursday announced it has entered into an agreement with Georgia's largest healthcare provider Evex Hospitals to establish a Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) programme at two of its hospitals in Tbilisi, Georgia.

The programme involves setting up a fully functional adult BMT programme at the Caucasian Medical Centre (CMC), Tbilisi and a paediatric, BMT programme at Iashvili Children's Central Hospital.

The hospitals are a part of the Evex Hospitals, the largest private sector healthcare services provider in Georgia.

''This will be executed over the next 18 months. Max Healthcare will be working closely with the Evex teams during this period,'' a statement said.

Max Healthcare will advise Evex Hospitals on the layout of the facilities needed at their hospitals, establishing clinical protocols for BMT, equipment planning at the associated blood banks and super-specialised lab and sourcing the medicines needed for conducting Bone Marrow transplants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

