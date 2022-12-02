Zhengzhou reports 77 symptomatic, 255 asymptomatic COVID cases for Dec 1
China's major manufacturing hub Zhengzhou reported 77 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and 255 asymptomatic cases for Dec. 1, the local health authority said on Friday.
This compared with 71 symptomatic and 319 asymptomatic cases the day before.
