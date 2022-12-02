Mumbai records 25 new measles cases, zero fatality

Mumbai on Friday recorded 25 new measles infections and zero fatality, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a release. The total of measles cases recorded in the city this year rose to 371. The death toll since January 1 remained unchanged at eight while there have been four suspected measles deaths which are yet to be confirmed.

On the second day of the the BMC's special Outbreak Response Immunisation drive, 109 measles vaccine doses were administered to children in the age group of six-nine months and 3,208 doses were administered to children in the age group of nine months to five years.

Since December 1, 129 doses have been administered to children in the age group of six-nine months and 4,350 doses to children in the age group of nine to five years, the BMC said. As many as 33 children were admitted to city hospital during the day, and the same number were discharged.

Maharashtra has recorded 796 measles cases this year and 18 fatalities, a state government release said.

