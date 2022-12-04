5 new COVID-19 cases in Thane; active tally down at 59

Five new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, raising its infection count to 7,47,344, a health official said on Sunday. The new infections were reported on Saturday.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the district, which comes under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, has come down to 59 as compared to 71 the previous day, the official said.

The death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,967. The recovery count has reached 7,36,077, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)