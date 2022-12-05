Beijing reports 1,021 symptomatic, 2,731 asymptomatic COVID cases for Dec 4

China's capital Beijing reported 1,021 symptomatic new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and 2,731 asymptomatic cases for Dec. 4, the local health authority said on Monday.

This compared with 708 symptomatic and 2,486 asymptomatic cases the day before.

Authorities said 267 cases on Sunday were found outside quarantined areas

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)