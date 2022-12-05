Left Menu

Maha logs 22 new COVID-19 cases, zero casualty; active tally at 278

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-12-2022 20:34 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 20:34 IST
With the addition of 22 new cases of coronavirus, Maharashtra's tally of infections reached 81,35,999 on Monday, an official from the state health department said.

At least 37 patients recovered from the infection during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 79,87,314, while the toll remained unchanged at 1,48,407, he said.

The state is now left with 278 active cases, the official said.

The recovery rate in the state stands at 98.17 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.82 per cent, the official said.

Of the latest cases, Mumbai circle reported 15, followed by Pune with six and Nashik one. The remaining circles of Kolhapur, Aurangabad, Latur, Akola and Nagpur did not report a single case in the last 24 hours, he said.

As many as 9,417 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted in the state to 8,56,91,594, the official said.

Maharashtra cases: Fresh cases 22, Total cases 81,35,999, Deaths 1,48,407, Discharged 79,87,314, Tests 8,56,91,594.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

