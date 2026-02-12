Harbhajan Singh grants Rs 13.48L from MPLADS fund for solar plant at Jalandhar badminton stadium

Left Menu

AAP Rajya Sabha MP and former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh has sanctioned Rs 13.48 lakh from his MPLADS funds for the installation of a solar power plant at the Raizada Hansraj Badminton Stadium here. Located in Civil Lines, the Raizada Hansraj Badminton Stadium is managed by the DBA, headed by the deputy commissioner of Jalandhar.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP and former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh has sanctioned Rs 13.48 lakh from his MPLADS funds for the installation of a solar power plant at the Raizada Hansraj Badminton Stadium here. The proposal was submitted by the District Badminton Association (DBA), along with a cost estimate prepared by the Public Works Department (PWD), which Singh approved promptly, officials said on Thursday. In 2023, Singh had sanctioned Rs 16.50 lakh for the installation of modern gymnasium equipment at the same stadium. MPLADS or Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme is an annual, non-lapsable financial allocation provided to each Member of Parliament to recommend and implement development projects focusing on creating durable community assets in their constituencies. The secretary of the Punjab Badminton Association (PBA), Ritin Khanna, said that Singh has consistently supported the development of sports infrastructure and has a special association with the stadium, where he trained and played badminton during his early years. The former cricketer has also assured to visit the stadium during his next trip to the city, he said. Khanna also thanked Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal for facilitating the sanction of the grant. The solar power plant would help reduce electricity expenses, and the savings would be utilised for player development and training, Khanna said. Located in Civil Lines, the Raizada Hansraj Badminton Stadium is managed by the DBA, headed by the deputy commissioner of Jalandhar. Established in 1963, the stadium is among the oldest badminton facilities in north India, which underwent major upgradation in recent years with investments exceeding Rs 1 crore.

