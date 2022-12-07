Poland reports bird flu outbreak on farm with 220,000 birds -WOAH
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 07-12-2022 23:26 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 23:22 IST
- Country:
- Poland
Poland has reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza, or bird flu, on a farm of nearly 220,000 birds, the Paris-based World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) said on Wednesday.
The outbreak, in southwestern part of the country, killed 3,000 birds, with the rest of the flock slaughtered, WOAH said in a report, citing information from the Polish authorities. The report did not detail the type of birds.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- avian influenza
- Polish
- World Organisation for Animal Health
- Paris
- Poland
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Soccer-Polish FA board member and former head arrested on fraud charges
Polish leader briefs Russian pranksters posing as Macron
Tennis-Polish tennis chief quits after abuse allegations
Polish PM says Hungary promised to ratify NATO membership for Finland, Sweden
Polish climate minister says EU gas cap proposal is a 'joke'