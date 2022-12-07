Left Menu

Poland reports bird flu outbreak on farm with 220,000 birds -WOAH

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 07-12-2022 23:26 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 23:22 IST
Poland has reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza, or bird flu, on a farm of nearly 220,000 birds, the Paris-based World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) said on Wednesday.

The outbreak, in southwestern part of the country, killed 3,000 birds, with the rest of the flock slaughtered, WOAH said in a report, citing information from the Polish authorities. The report did not detail the type of birds.

