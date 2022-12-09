Taiwan reports first H5N1 bird flu outbreak on farm, WOAH says
Taiwan has reported a first farm-level outbreak of the severe H5N1 strain of avian influenza, or bird flu, the Paris-based World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) said on Friday.
The virus killed 214 ducks, with the rest of the flock of over 5,000 birds slaughtered, WOAH said, citing a report from the Taiwanese authorities.
