Paras Healthcare names Santy Sajan as Group Chief Operating Officer

Paras Healthcare on Monday said it has appointed Santy Sajan as its Group Chief Operating Officer (GCOO).

Sajan would be responsible for establishing and delivering long-term strategic growth plans for the organisation. Paras Healthcare is expanding its operations across the country post-pandemic, and the hiring of Sajan is part of this expansion strategy, Paras Healthcare said in a statement.

The healthcare provider opened its sixth hospital in Ranchi this year and plans to open two more hospitals -- in Srinagar and Kanpur -- in the next six months.

Before joining Paras Healthcare, Sajan was the COO of Apollo Hospitals, Chennai and the cluster-1 Hospitals. ''She (Sajan) has deep industry knowledge and experience and brings an impressive track record of strategic planning and execution that has resulted in sustained operational excellence,'' Paras Healthcare Managing Director Dharminder Nagar stated.

