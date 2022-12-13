Mumbai sees no new measles cases and fatalities

Mumbai on Tuesday recorded no fresh cases of measles infection or fatalities, the city civic body said.

The tally of the cases remained unchanged at 461. The death toll since January 1 this year stood at 8. The cause of five other fatalities is yet to be confirmed.

A day before, the city had recorded five cases of measles infection and the death of a four-year-old partially immunised child from Sakinaka area due to suspected measles infection. Out of the total 2,35,878 children in the age group of 9 months to 5 years in 66 health posts, 37,627 children were given additional doses of the Measles-Rubella special dose, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) release said.

It further highlighted that out of the total 5,293 children in the age group of six months to nine months in 21 health posts, where the measles cases in the age group of below 9 months are more than 10 per cent of the total laboratory-confirmed cases, 1,172 were given the zero dose of measles-rubella vaccine.

A total of 35 children were admitted to hospitals in the city during the day while 22 others were discharged.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's measles tally surged to 1,015 (till December 9) while the death toll remained at 19, as per the state health department.

It said that 23, 553 first doses of measles-rubella have been administered so far and a total of 12,488 second-doses given to children across the state.

Maharashtra health minister Tanaji Sawant conducted a Measles Task Force meeting. The task force decided to follow a 10-point scheme for the effective control of the disease, the department said.

