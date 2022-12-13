Left Menu

Mumbai sees no new measles cases and fatalities

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-12-2022 22:46 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 22:46 IST
Mumbai sees no new measles cases and fatalities
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai on Tuesday recorded no fresh cases of measles infection or fatalities, the city civic body said.

The tally of the cases remained unchanged at 461. The death toll since January 1 this year stood at 8. The cause of five other fatalities is yet to be confirmed.

A day before, the city had recorded five cases of measles infection and the death of a four-year-old partially immunised child from Sakinaka area due to suspected measles infection. Out of the total 2,35,878 children in the age group of 9 months to 5 years in 66 health posts, 37,627 children were given additional doses of the Measles-Rubella special dose, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) release said.

It further highlighted that out of the total 5,293 children in the age group of six months to nine months in 21 health posts, where the measles cases in the age group of below 9 months are more than 10 per cent of the total laboratory-confirmed cases, 1,172 were given the zero dose of measles-rubella vaccine.

A total of 35 children were admitted to hospitals in the city during the day while 22 others were discharged.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's measles tally surged to 1,015 (till December 9) while the death toll remained at 19, as per the state health department.

It said that 23, 553 first doses of measles-rubella have been administered so far and a total of 12,488 second-doses given to children across the state.

Maharashtra health minister Tanaji Sawant conducted a Measles Task Force meeting. The task force decided to follow a 10-point scheme for the effective control of the disease, the department said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Pfizer sees $10 billion-$15 billion in potential revenue from mRNA vaccines by 2030; Beijing’s U.S. envoy expects further COVID relaxation, easier travel to China and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer sees $10 billion-$15 billion in potential revenu...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO appoints Jeremy Farrar as chief scientist; New Zealand bans future generations from buying tobacco under new laws and more

Health News Roundup: WHO appoints Jeremy Farrar as chief scientist; New Zeal...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022