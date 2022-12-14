China opens 14,000 fever clinics in big hospitals, 33,000 in community hospitals - NHC

China has opened 14,000 fever clinics in big hospitals and 33,000 in community hospitals as of Dec. 14, Jiao Yahui, a senior official with the National Health Commission told a media briefing on Wednesday.

As of Dec. 13, 92.73% of people have received COVID-19 vaccine shots, and 90.37% of peole have received a full course of vaccination in China, Xia Gang, an NHC official in charge of immunisation services, told the same briefing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)