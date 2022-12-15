Hong Kong's health secretary undergoes home quarantine as relative infected with COVID
Hong Kong's Health Secretary Lo Chung-mau is undergoing home quarantine after a family member in his household tested positive for COVID-19, the government said on Thursday.
Lo has been taking COVID-19 nucleic acid tests regularly and the result from the test taken yesterday is negative, it said.
