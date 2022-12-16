USAID opens new surgery ward in Soddo Christian General Hospital

The United States, through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), celebrated the opening of a new surgery ward in Soddo Christian General Hospital in Soddo City, Wolayita Zone, Southern Nations, Nationalities, and People's Region (SNNPR).

Since 2018, USAID has provided Soddo Christian General Hospital with over $1.45 million (77.5 million Birr) to build a new surgery ward, purchase state-of-the-art surgical equipment, and to construct a new medical residence building for residents and faculty. The funding for this project is through the USAID's American Schools and Hospitals Abroad initiative. The hospital provides lifesaving care to over 20,000 Ethiopians each year.

At a ribbon cutting and grand opening for the new surgery ward, USAID/Ethiopia Deputy Mission Director Tim Stein noted, "USAID currently spends over 12 billion Birr each year in Ethiopia to prevent maternal and child deaths." Funding for the surgery ward is part of "USAID's commitment to investing in Ethiopia's health system and training Ethiopian health professionals," said Stein.

At the event, Hon. Tesfaye Yigezu, the vice-president of the SNNPR, and Ephrem Gebreselassie, the CEO Soddo Christian Hospital, thanked USAID for the organization's commitment to the Ethiopian people.

In 2022, USAID invested more than $1.6 billion USD across Ethiopia in humanitarian and development aid. This new project is another example of cooperation between the American people and the people of Ethiopia.