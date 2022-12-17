Left Menu

Toddler's body pulled from rubble of strike on Ukrainian city: Governor

"It is difficult to write about something like this," Valentyn Reznichenko said on the Telegram messaging app of the Friday morning attack, which he said killed four people in total. The strike coincided with a wave of missile attacks on critical Ukrainian infrastructure that officials in Kyiv said was one of the largest since Russia invaded on Feb. 24.

Toddler's body pulled from rubble of strike on Ukrainian city: Governor
  Ukraine

Rescuers recovered the body of a one-year-old boy from the rubble of a Russian strike on a residential building in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, the regional governor said on Saturday. "It is difficult to write about something like this," Valentyn Reznichenko said on the Telegram messaging app of the Friday morning attack, which he said killed four people in total.

The strike coincided with a wave of missile attacks on critical Ukrainian infrastructure that officials in Kyiv said was one of the largest since Russia invaded on Feb. 24. Reuters was not able to independently verify the officials' comments.

