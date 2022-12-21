NZ sending medical supplies to Tokelau for COVID-19 response

The Government has announced it is sending a shipment of medical supplies to Tokelau to help its response to the first cases of COVID-19 in quarantine.

"Tokelau has done an outstanding job of building health resilience and keeping COVID-19 out of their nation so far. In preparation, around 96 percent of its population are vaccinated providing a strong defence against the virus," Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said.

"Aotearoa New Zealand has provided support to Tokelau since the outset of the pandemic, supporting preparedness through the provision of COVID-19 vaccines.

"As they deal with their first cases, we are sending a shipment of further medical supplies including second booster vaccines, 11,900 RATs, PPE, and other essential equipment, alongside preparing to provide COVID-19 oral antivirals," Nanaia Mahuta said.

"The impact of COVID-19 is still being felt around the world, including in the Pacific. We know from our own experiences how challenging it is to deal with the virus," Associate Foreign Minister Aupito William Sio said.

"Aotearoa New Zealand is working closely with the Pasifika Medical Association to respond to any needs for additional primary health care doctors and nurses, and we have also offered surge laboratory personnel.

"Tokelau's high vaccination rates, preparations and support from the Polynesian Health Corridors team, should give assurance that they can still look forward to enjoying Christmas with their families,"Aupito William Sio said.

"These supplies are part of our ongoing commitment support Pacific partners as they combat COVID-19. They will provide a line of defence to Tokelau and contribute to achieving a safer, prosperous and resilient Pacific," Nanaia Mahuta said.

The medical supplies will arrive into Tokelau on 30 December.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)