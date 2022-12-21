Left Menu

COVID-19: Karnataka will start screening international passengers at Bengaluru airport, says Health Minister

We will start screening passengers there, Sudhakar said.The Minister emphasised the need for people to take precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccine amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in some parts of the world, especially in China.He said new COVID-19 guidelines would be issued.The state government has taken measures to send positive samples for genome sequencing to keep track of emerging variants, as per Union Health Ministrys guidelines.Some countries including China and Japan are witnessing a sudden spurt in cases.

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
The Karnataka government will start screening international passengers at Bengaluru airport in view of a sudden spurt in COVID-19 cases in some parts of the world, Health Minister K Sudhakar said on Wednesday He, however, did not specify from which date the screening process will begin at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) here.

"We will have to take certain precautionary measures in the wake of global situation. KIA has a high inflow of international passengers. We will start screening passengers there," Sudhakar said.

The Minister emphasised the need for people to take precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccine amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in some parts of the world, especially in China.

He said new COVID-19 guidelines would be issued.

The state government has taken measures to send positive samples for genome sequencing to keep track of emerging variants, as per Union Health Ministry's guidelines.

"Some countries including China and Japan are witnessing a sudden spurt in cases. China is witnessing more hospitalisation. Therefore, we need to focus on booster (precaution) dose coverage," Sudhakar told reporters here.

"A high level meeting will be chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to discuss next course of action," he added. The state has achieved 100 per cent double dose COVID-19 vaccination, but a lot of people are yet to take precaution jab. ''All those who are yet to get their booster (precaution) shots should voluntarily come forward and get it,'' Sudhakar said in an appeal to people.

"We are prepared to face any kind of situation. We will take all necessary precautions and new guidelines will be released in this regard," he added.

