Soccer legend Pele's cancer advances, he faces renal and cardiac dysfunction -report
Reuters | Updated: 22-12-2022 02:24 IST | Created: 22-12-2022 02:24 IST
Brazil soccer legend Pele's cancer has advanced and he requires care related to renal and cardiac dysfunction, according to a medical report released on Wednesday.
Pele, 82, has been battling colon cancer since September 2021 and was hospitalized on Nov. 29 for doctors to reevaluate his treatment. He will spend Christmas in Hospital, his daughter said on an Instagram post.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
