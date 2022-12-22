VIRUS HIGHLIGHTS

As Covid cases increased in several parts of the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level review meeting while several states appealed to people to follow precautionary measures. Here is a snapshot...

PAR24 RS-VIRUS-MANDAVIYA Mandatory Covid tests for all all international passengers if necessary: Govt New Delhi: In the wake of surge in COVID-19 cases in many countries, India has started 2 per cent random sampling of international travellers coming to the country and may consider making it mandatory for all if necessary, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Thursday.

DEL29 VIRUS-INTERNATIONAL-AIR-GUIDELINES Forms with RT-PCR, vaccination details could be made mandatory for air travellers from countries seeing Covid surge New Delhi: The Union health ministry is examining the reintroduction of mandatory 'air suvidha' forms with details of RT-PCR test conducted 72 hours prior to travel or complete vaccination proof for passengers coming from China and other countries reporting high number of Covid cases.

DEL38 PM-VIRUS-LD MEETING PM Modi reviews Covid-related situation in country at high-level meeting New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting on Thursday to review the situation related to COVID-19 in the country.

PAR19 LS-VIRUS-MANDAVIYA Step up surveillance, wear masks, says health minister amid Covid concerns New Delhi: Amid a spurt in Covid cases in some parts of the world, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday asked states to remain alert and create awareness about wearing face masks and using hand sanitisers, especially in view of upcoming festivals and new year celebrations.

DEL4 VIRUS-CASES Active Covid cases in country dip to 3,402 New Delhi: India logged 185 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases declined to 3,402, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

DES13 DL-VIRUS-LNJP LNJP medical director urges people to wear masks, take precaution dose of COVID-19 New Delhi: LNJP Hospital medical director Suresh Kumar on Thursday urged people to take the precaution dose of COVID-19 and not let their guard down during the upcoming festive season. MDS10 KA-VIRUS-CM-MEETING COVID-19: Karnataka makes wearing of face masks mandatory in indoor locations Belagavi: The Karnataka government on Thursday decided to conduct mandatory testing of Influenza Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) in the state amid a spurt in COVID-19 cases in some parts of the world, including China. DES14 VIRUS-UKD-DHAMI Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami orders drive to administer booster doses of Covid vaccines Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami asked the state health department on Thursday to launch a drive to administer booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the beneficiaries for effectively controlling the pandemic.

DES12 HR-VIRUS-VIJ Haryana minister Anil Vij says no need to panic, but people should voluntarily follow Covid norms Chandigarh: In the wake of a sudden spurt in Covid cases in some countries, Haryana's Health Minister Anil Vij on Thursday said there was no need to panic, but asked people to voluntarily follow precautionary measures like wearing of masks in crowded places and using hand sanitiser.

NRG7 PB-VIRUS-MANN Covid surge in some countries: Punjab CM Mann to hold meeting with health dept officials Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday called a meeting of officials of the state health department to discuss the situation related to Covid amid spurt in cases in some countries.

MDS2 KA-VIRUS-MINISTER Will increase tests and send all Covid samples for genome sequencing: K'taka Health Minister Belagavi: Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Thursday said the state government will increase testing and send all the samples of fresh COVID-19 cases for genome sequencing to the laboratory.

MDS9 AP-VIRUS-PREPAREDNESS 'AP prepared to handle if any surge in Covid cases' Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday said it is ready to handle any eventuality in view of the sudden spurt of Covid cases in certain countries, as the State has sufficient manpower, beds, drugs and oxygen.

