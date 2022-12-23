Left Menu

Punjab CM holds Covid review meeting, urges people to wear masks in public places

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-12-2022 19:22 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 19:22 IST
Punjab CM holds Covid review meeting, urges people to wear masks in public places
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann held a COVID-19 review meeting here on Friday and urged people to wear masks in public places, in view of the rising number of cases of the viral infection in some countries.

He said the state government was fully prepared to tackle any unforeseen challenges. Deputy commissioners have been directed to constantly review the arrangements in their respective districts, while the government will set up a state-level Covid control room, Mann added.

According to an official statement after the review meeting, the chief minister urged people to wear masks in public places, educational institutions, government and private offices, indoor-outdoor gatherings and malls among others.

''COVID-19-appropriate behaviour must be strictly followed such as social distancing, respiratory etiquettes and no spitting in public places,'' he said, as per the statement.

Mann has asked the health department to ensure that anyone having COVID-19-like symptoms must get tested and follow protocols.

''All hospitals, labs, collection centres offering testing for COVID-19 must upload details of such tests, including positive and negative results, on COVA Portal of the government of Punjab as well as intimate complete testing details to respective district and state COVID-19 cell,'' the statement read.

Mann said those who have not yet taken the second and the precautionary doses of the COVID-19 vaccines must take them at the earliest.

He asked officials to ensure that the decision of the government is implemented strictly and also disseminated for compliance.

The chief minister also asked the officers to increase testing, especially of all hospitalised patients with Influenza Like Illness or severe acute respiratory infections.

He said whole genome sequencing of all patients who test positive for the virus must be ensured.

There is sufficient availability of oxygen-supported beds, including paediatric ones, Mann said.

He added that 23 Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) storage tanks have been installed in the state and 87 Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) plants are working.

The sudden rise in coronavirus cases in countries such as the US, Japan, Korea, Brazil and China has caused concerns among the Indian authorities.

The Centre has asked all states and Union territories to ramp up the whole genome sequencing of positive cases to understand the virus' new variants.

As China and some other countries witness a surge in Covid cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday cautioned against complacency, called for strict vigil and directed that the ongoing surveillance measures, especially at international airports, be strengthened.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian surface

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian sur...

 Global
2
Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Global
3
BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery among the Top Three in India for Treating Craniofacial Problems in Children

BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery a...

 India
4
Mobile gaming is reaching a whole new level

Mobile gaming is reaching a whole new level

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022