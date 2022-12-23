Punjab CM holds Covid review meeting, urges people to wear masks in public places

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann held a COVID-19 review meeting here on Friday and urged people to wear masks in public places, in view of the rising number of cases of the viral infection in some countries.

He said the state government was fully prepared to tackle any unforeseen challenges. Deputy commissioners have been directed to constantly review the arrangements in their respective districts, while the government will set up a state-level Covid control room, Mann added.

According to an official statement after the review meeting, the chief minister urged people to wear masks in public places, educational institutions, government and private offices, indoor-outdoor gatherings and malls among others.

''COVID-19-appropriate behaviour must be strictly followed such as social distancing, respiratory etiquettes and no spitting in public places,'' he said, as per the statement.

Mann has asked the health department to ensure that anyone having COVID-19-like symptoms must get tested and follow protocols.

''All hospitals, labs, collection centres offering testing for COVID-19 must upload details of such tests, including positive and negative results, on COVA Portal of the government of Punjab as well as intimate complete testing details to respective district and state COVID-19 cell,'' the statement read.

Mann said those who have not yet taken the second and the precautionary doses of the COVID-19 vaccines must take them at the earliest.

He asked officials to ensure that the decision of the government is implemented strictly and also disseminated for compliance.

The chief minister also asked the officers to increase testing, especially of all hospitalised patients with Influenza Like Illness or severe acute respiratory infections.

He said whole genome sequencing of all patients who test positive for the virus must be ensured.

There is sufficient availability of oxygen-supported beds, including paediatric ones, Mann said.

He added that 23 Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) storage tanks have been installed in the state and 87 Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) plants are working.

The sudden rise in coronavirus cases in countries such as the US, Japan, Korea, Brazil and China has caused concerns among the Indian authorities.

The Centre has asked all states and Union territories to ramp up the whole genome sequencing of positive cases to understand the virus' new variants.

As China and some other countries witness a surge in Covid cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday cautioned against complacency, called for strict vigil and directed that the ongoing surveillance measures, especially at international airports, be strengthened.

