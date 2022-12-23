Left Menu

Maha sees 23 new COVID-19 cases, zero fatality; active tally at 134

With this, the state has 134 active COVID-19 cases, of which Pune accounts for the highest 56 cases, followed by 37 and seven cases in Mumbai and Thane districts respectively, it stated.Maharashtras recovery rate stands at 98.17 per cent and fatality rate is at 1.82 per cent, the official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-12-2022 20:27 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 20:27 IST
Maha sees 23 new COVID-19 cases, zero fatality; active tally at 134
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 23 new cases of coronavirus that raised the tally of infections to 81,36,441, an official from the state health department said.

The toll remained unchanged at 1,48,414, as no fresh fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, while the count of recoveries reached 79,87,893 after 23 people recovered from the infection, the official said.

The state had reported 20 new COVID-19 cases and two fresh fatalities on Thursday.

With 8,370 swab samples tested in the last 24 hours, the total number of tests conducted across the state rose to 8,58,42,380, he said.

As per a report issued by the health department, Mumbai reported the highest nine cases, followed by five cases in Pune circle, three each in Latur and Akola circles and one each in Aurangabad and Nashik circles. With this, the state has 134 active COVID-19 cases, of which Pune accounts for the highest 56 cases, followed by 37 and seven cases in Mumbai and Thane districts respectively, it stated.

Maharashtra's recovery rate stands at 98.17 per cent and fatality rate is at 1.82 per cent, the official said. According to the state health department, 5,240 beneficiaries were vaccinated against COVID-19 in 1,078 sessions across the state on Thursday.

Of more than 17.76 crore beneficiaries who took the jabs till Thursday, 9.16 crore have taken the first dose and 7.65 crore have been administered the second dose and 94,31,341 have taken the precautionary shot, it said.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 81,36,441; fresh cases 23; death toll 1,48,414; recoveries 79,87,893; active cases 134; total tests 8,58,42,380.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian surface

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian sur...

 Global
2
Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Global
3
BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery among the Top Three in India for Treating Craniofacial Problems in Children

BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery a...

 India
4
Mobile gaming is reaching a whole new level

Mobile gaming is reaching a whole new level

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022