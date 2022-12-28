Mainland China reports three COVID deaths for Dec 27

China reported three new COVID-19 deaths in mainland for Dec. 27, compared with one death a day earlier, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday.

The death toll was raised to 5,245.

