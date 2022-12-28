13 new Covid cases in Delhi

Delhi logged 13 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 0.33 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department here.

No Covid-related death was reported, it said.

The national capital had reported 16 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with a positivity rate of 0.44 per cent.

Delhi reported seven cases on Monday with a positivity rate of 0.39 per cent.

On Tuesday, mock drills were conducted at various hospitals in Delhi to assess their preparedness, including availability of beds and manpower, to deal with any increase in the number of Covid cases.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the health portfolio, visited the Delhi government-run Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital to assess the drill, and asserted that the city government-run hospitals are ''fully equipped'' to fight any surge in Covid cases.

With the fresh cases, the national capital's COVID-19 tally has risen to 2,007,188. The death toll remained unchanged at 26,521, the data showed.

The fresh cases came out of 3,959 tests conducted the previous day, the health department bulletin stated.

Delhi had logged five cases with a positivity rate of 0.19 per cent and one death on December 21. The city government had not released Covid bulletin from December 23 to 25.

Only 10 of the 8,311 beds are occupied at present in dedicated COVID-19 hospitals in the city, while 20 patients are under home isolation, the latest bulletin said.

The number of active cases in the national capital stands at 35, down from 39 on Tuesday it said.

The Delhi government on Monday had approved a budget of Rs 104 crore for hospitals to procure general medicines as part of preparations to deal with emergency situations amid a surge in Covid cases in some countries.

At a review meeting, Sisodia had directed the heads of government hospitals to share details of beds, ventilators, ICUs, human resources, oxygen plants, and medical logistics with the health department.

Officials also began visiting all government hospitals in Delhi to ascertain their preparedness to deal with any eventuality, authorities said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)