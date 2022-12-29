Left Menu

Italy wants EU to follow its lead on mandatory COVID tests for China arrivals

"We expect and hope that the EU will want to act in this manner," Meloni told an end-of-year press conference in Rome. The prime minister, who criticised national lockdown measures while she was in opposition, said she did not believe that the reintroduction of restrictive measures would be the best way to face a possible new COVID crisis.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 29-12-2022 17:13 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 16:57 IST
Italy wants EU to follow its lead on mandatory COVID tests for China arrivals
Giorgia Meloni (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy expects and hopes that the European Union will follow its lead on imposing mandatory COVID tests for all passengers flying in from China, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Thursday.

She said Italy's measures risked "not being fully effective" if not extended across the EU, and indicated that preliminary tests showed that COVID-positive travellers from China have already known Omicron variants. "We expect and hope that the EU will want to act in this manner," Meloni told an end-of-year press conference in Rome.

The prime minister, who criticised national lockdown measures while she was in opposition, said she did not believe that the reintroduction of restrictive measures would be the best way to face a possible new COVID crisis. As the Italian leader was speaking, top health officials from the EU were holding talks in Brussels to try to coordinate very different views on how to respond to China's decision to lift its COVID-19 restrictions amid a wave of infections there.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

 Global
2
New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Study

New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Stud...

 United States
3
SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off o...

 Nigeria
4
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022