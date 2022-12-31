China December services activity shrinks further - official PMI

China's services activity contracted further in December, official data showed on Saturday, amid surging COVID infections following Beijing's abrupt easing of its tough anti-virus policy.

The official non-manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) stood at 41.6 versus 46.7 in November, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics, below the 50-point mark that separates expansion and contraction in activity on a monthly basis.

The official composite PMI, which includes both manufacturing and services activity, stood at 42.6 compared to 47.1 in November.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)