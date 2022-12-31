Left Menu

Philippines to tighten COVID monitoring for travellers from China

Reuters | Updated: 31-12-2022 21:16 IST | Created: 31-12-2022 21:16 IST
The Philippines sees a need to intensify the monitoring and implementation of border control for incoming individuals especially from China that is experiencing a record surge in COVID-19 cases, Manila’s health ministry said on Saturday.

In an “extremely urgent” memo, the health ministry ordered all ports of entry to heighten surveillance on all respiratory symptoms in all travellers from China, and report intercepted symptomatic passengers.

The Philippines was among the hardest hit by the pandemic, imposing lengthy and strict lockdowns in 2020, but most of the coronavirus curbs were removed earlier this year to allow the reopening of the economy.

