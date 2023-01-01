Mainland China reports one COVID death for Dec 31
Reuters | Updated: 01-01-2023 07:19 IST | Created: 01-01-2023 07:19 IST
China reported one new COVID-19 death in the mainland for Dec. 31, the same as a day earlier, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Sunday.
The accumulated official death toll in China now stands at 5,249.
