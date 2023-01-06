Left Menu

Chhattisgarh sees one COVID-19 case, no death; active tally now seven

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 06-01-2023 22:17 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 22:17 IST
Chhattisgarh on Friday reported one COVID-19 case at a positivity rate of 0.23 per cent, taking the tally to 11,77,760, an official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 14,146, while the recovery count increased by one to touch 11,63,607, leaving the state with seven active cases, he added.

The lone case was detected in Durg district, the official said.

So far, 1,88,47,952 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, including 432 during the day, he said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,77,760, new cases 1, death toll 14,146, recovered 11,63,607, active cases 7, today tests 432, total tests 1,88,47,952.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

