J-K: Army hospital saves life of boy facing life threatening condition

A 12-year-old boy, suffering from intestine perforation, was successfully operated by doctors at Army's Command Hospital in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, a defence spokesman said on Monday.

The boy, hailing from Maror village, was recently brought to the emergency department of the Command Hospital Northern Command (CHNC) with sudden onset of severe abdomen pain and vomiting associated with dehydration, he said.

The spokesman said the boy was initially examined at district hospital Udhampur and was being planned to be referred to Jammu. However, after receiving a request from the office of the deputy commissioner, Udhampur, the patient was brought to CHNC for further management and was immediately attended to by a team of specialist medical officers and surgeons, he added.

''Initial evaluation revealed features of perforation in intestine which were confirmed by CECT abdomen. Being in a life threatening situation, the child was immediately wheeled into the operation theatre for conducting a life-saving surgery,'' the spokesman said.

He said the surgery revealed perforated small intestine leading to collection of pus and intestinal contents inside. The definitive surgery was performed successfully by the expert team of surgeons, he added.

Throughout the procedure, the anesthesia team provided expert intensive care, the spokesman said, adding after the procedure, the boy was shifted to state-of-the art intensive care unit and was monitored for any complications.

The child is recovering and is in a stable clinical condition, he said.

The CHNC has also added another feather in its cap by starting Interventional Radiology services for the armed forces personnel and the civil populace at the facility for the first time, the spokesman said.

''Breast Ultrasound, Computed Tomography (CT) Scan, Digital Mammography, Magnetic Resonance Angiography (MRA), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), X-ray (Radiography) are the interventional radiology services being provided presently at the hospital,'' he said.

He said a 36-year-old woman with a fibroid (tumor) in uterus having excessive bleeding and falling hemoglobin was recently treated with minimally invasive uterine artery embolisation, done for the first time in the CHNC.

The bleeding arteries were occluded via a pinhole in the right groin artery thus avoiding a major surgery, the spokesman said, adding the patient is recovering well.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)