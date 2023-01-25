Active Covid cases dip to 1,922

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2023 11:07 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 10:56 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
India logged 102 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases declined to 1,922, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,82,206).

The death toll stands at 5,30,737, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity was recorded at 0.07 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.08 per cent.

The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.81 per cent, the health ministry said.

A decrease of nine cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,49,547 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent. According to the ministry's website, 220.32 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

