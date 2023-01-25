Brazil's Bolsonaro to have surgery after returning from United States -doctor
Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2023 18:02 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 17:34 IST
- Country:
- Brazil
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will have gut surgery once he is back from the United States, his Brazilian doctor said on Wednesday.
Dr Antonio Macedo told Reuters he expects the operation to happen in February, though Bolsonaro has yet to announce when he will return from Florida, where he has been staying since late 2022.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bolsonaro
- Jair Bolsonaro
- Florida
- Antonio Macedo
- Brazilian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bolsonaro in Florida hospital; over 1,500 supporters detained after Brasilia riots
Pressure mounts on Biden over Bolsonaro's Florida stay after Brasilia riots
Bolsonaro in Florida hospital; 1,500 supporters detained after Brasilia riots
Bolsonaro in Florida hospital; 1,500 supporters detained after Brasilia riots
Bolsonaro's son says people shouldn't link his father to Brazil riots