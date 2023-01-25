Brazil's Bolsonaro to have surgery after returning from United States -doctor

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will have gut surgery once he is back from the United States, his Brazilian doctor said on Wednesday.

Dr Antonio Macedo told Reuters he expects the operation to happen in February, though Bolsonaro has yet to announce when he will return from Florida, where he has been staying since late 2022.

